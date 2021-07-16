TODAY, July 16

Four Rivers brings fun & games to Fruitland

Four Rivers Cultural Center program specialist Ronnie Bryant makes giant bubbles for kids during its “Pop-up Park” event at Fruitland Community Park on June 20. Another pop-up event is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. today at Payette's Kiwanis Park.

Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Sixth Avenue South and U.S. Highway 95, Payette, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

SATURDAY, July 17

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

