TODAY, July 14

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Air Tour

This photo by Ken Babione shows Dave Bole’s 1943 Howard DGA-15P. Bole is on the air tour committee for the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club.

Northwest Air Tour stop, arrival expected from 2 to 3 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport, 581 Southwest 33rd St.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Roundabout

This drawing presented by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the proposed roundabout in red.

Cairo Junction Roundabout in-person open house (hosted by Oregon Department of Transportation), 6 p.m. Owyhee River Room, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, July 16

Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Sixth Avenue South and U.S. Highway 95, Payette, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

