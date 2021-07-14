TODAY, July 14
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Northwest Air Tour stop, arrival expected from 2 to 3 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport, 581 Southwest 33rd St.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Cairo Junction Roundabout in-person open house (hosted by Oregon Department of Transportation), 6 p.m. Owyhee River Room, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
FRIDAY, July 16
Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Sixth Avenue South and U.S. Highway 95, Payette, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.
