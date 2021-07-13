Things To Do thru July 13

TODAY, July 13
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.
WEDNESDAY, July 14
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.