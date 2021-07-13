Things To Do thru July 13

The Ontario City Council no longer has work sessions, effective this month. As such, regular meeting dates were changed. The council will now meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, starting today.

TODAY, July 13

Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.

WEDNESDAY, July 14

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

