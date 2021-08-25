TODAY, Aug. 25

Live After 5 in the Garden series: The Emily Stanton Band, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

THURSDAY, Aug. 26

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, Aug. 27

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Mary Munoz farewell party, 1 to 3 p.m., Rose Advocates, 1520 1st Ave. S., Payette, roseadvocatesesm@gmail.com or (208) 740-7253.

Payette Farmers Market

The Payette Farmers Market will set up at Kiwanis Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Payette Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Payette.

Tags

Load comments