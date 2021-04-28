TODAY, April 28

Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate forum, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191.

THURSDAY, April 29

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Moderna first dose, and second dose — for those vaccinated on April 1), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (rear entrance near theater), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

