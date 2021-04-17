Baby bank

Parents peruse items downstairs at Fruitland Church of the Brethren, at the home of its monthly Baby Bank, where families can obtain clothing, playthings and baby formula for their children on the third Monday of each month for free.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

TODAY, APRIL 18

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), noon to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-452-5920. At this time, due to COVID-19 concerns, there is limited entry, masks are encouraged and no children are preferred.

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483.

Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.

Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.

Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

TVCC Campus Tour for 12th-graders, noon to 12:30 p.m., (541) 881-8822, oregongoestocollege.org/spring.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

TVCC Snapshot for 12th-graders (look at athletics, housing and student life), 6 to 7 p.m., (541) 881-8822, oregongoestocollege.org/spring.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Ontario City Council Meeting and public hearing and adoption of City of Ontario’s 2021-22 budget, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

Tags

Load comments