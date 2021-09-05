TODAY, Sept. 5

2021 High Desert Atlatl Throw and International Standard Accuracy Contest, Oxbow Trailer Park, Jordan Valley, (541) 586-2477.

Community Yard Sale and Bake Sale (fundraiser for Huntington Food Bank), 9 a.m. to noon, 205 1st St. E., VFW Hall, Huntington, (503) 983-1446 or (458) 224-4972.

MONDAY, Sept. 6

2021 High Desert Atlatl Throw and International Standard Accuracy Contest, Oxbow Trailer Park, Jordan Valley, (541) 586-2477.

TUESDAY, Sept. 7

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

