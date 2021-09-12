Things to do through Tuesday, September 14 Sep 12, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. TODAY, Sept. 12“Monkey” Run and Michael Vaughan family fundraiser, 10 a.m., Brunswick Club, 213 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, (208) 919-7350.MONDAY, Sept. 13Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.TUESDAY, Sept. 14Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.Grand opening of Portia Club space at 121 N. Main, noon to 2 p.m., includes hot dog lunch and building tour.Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario, (541) 823-5130. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ontario Politics Institutes Education Board Meeting S.w. Malheur County Tour Payette Alternative School Board District Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
