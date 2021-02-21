TODAY, Feb. 21

Malheur Gun Club trap shoot with meat prizes, 11 a.m., Vale Airport, Airport Road, (541) 709-8382; (541) 212-1881.

MONDAY, Feb. 22

Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., near the baseball fields at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.

Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.

Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.

Ontario School District work session, 6 p.m.; board meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom link available on Ontario School District website.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.

Payette Community Alliance Network, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, payettecan@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, Feb. 23

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

