TODAY, Oct. 22

Four County Art Guild holiday arts and crafts show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vendome, 309 State St., Weiser.

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Oct. 23

Four County Art Guild holiday arts and crafts show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vendome, 309 State St., Weiser.

