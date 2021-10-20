TODAY, Oct. 20

Stargazing class

An online class focused on stargazing will be hosted this evening by the Ontario Community Library. For information, visit https://bit.ly/3uQe43a or phone (541) 889-6371.

Stargazing & Natural Light Skies online class, 5:30 p.m., Ontario Community Library, https://bit.ly/3uQe43a, (541) 889-6371.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

THURSDAY, Oct. 21

Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Adult art series

Supplies are included for the From Drawing to Paint adult art series, which starts Thursday at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. For more information, visit www.4rcc.com or phone (541) 889-8191.

Adult Art Series begins, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, Oct. 22

Four County Art Guild holiday arts and crafts show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vendome, 309 State St., Weiser.

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

