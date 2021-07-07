Roundabout

This drawing presented by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the proposed roundabout in red.

 Screenshot via Google

TODAY, July 7

Virtual town hall with Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/SessionWrap).

Last day to comment on ODOT’s open house for proposed roundabout at Cairo; deadline, 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/CairoRoundabout, then click on U.S. 20/OR 201: Burns to Ontario — Freight and Safety Improvements

Ladies Night Out, 6 p.m., Hideaway Grill, 1630 First Ave. S. Payette, (208) 739-5030.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, July 8

Thunderegg Days, noon to 7 p.m., South Park (two blocks south of Main Street, between South Seventh and South Fifth streets), (541) 372-3091.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Church of Jseus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 E. Main St., Weiser, www.redcrossblood.org, (800) 733-2767.

Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

FRIDAY, July 9

Thunderegg Days, 9 a.m. to sundown, South Park (two blocks south of Main Street, between South Seventh and South Fifth streets), (541) 372-3091.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

