TODAY, July 9

Thunderegg Days, 9 a.m. to sundown, South Park (two blocks south of Main Street, between South Seventh and South Fifth streets), (541) 372-3091.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, July 10

Thunderegg Days, 8 a.m. to sundown (rock tour included at 8 a.m.), South Park (two blocks south of Main Street, between South Seventh and South Fifth streets), (541) 372-3091.

Free screening of “Tom & Jerry the Movie,” 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

