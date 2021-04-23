FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Serve Day throughout the Western Treasure Valley, www.serveday.info
Move Oregon Border/Greater Idaho rally, noon, Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (208) 949-0559.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Dave Stamey in-person performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (208) 549-4902, illustriousonionskinplayers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.