TODAY, APRIL 21
Malheur County Budget Committee meeting, 9 a.m. to close (3 p.m. or later), Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, Vale, join online at http://bit.ly/MCCbudget, join by phone at +1 (571) 317-3129, access code 299-510-653; submit comment to kim.ross@malheurco.org.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.
Virtual town hall (with Sen. Lynn Findley, Rep Mark Owens and Rep. Daniel Bonham), 6:30 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/3tzMrtT, info: senlynnfindley@oregonlegislature.gov.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
Free movie night (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), 9:15 p.m., gates open at 8:15 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu, 29522 U.S. 95, Parma, (208) 722-6401.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Moderna 2nd dose for those who received their first dose on March 25), 9 to 11 a.m. Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.
Growing a Classic virtual fundraiser launch, 4:30 p.m., https://www.tvcacademy.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.
