TODAY, APRIL 20

Malheur County Budget Committee meeting, 9 a.m. to close (3 p.m. or later), Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, Vale, join online at http://bit.ly/MCCbudget, join by phone at +1 (571) 317-3129, access code 299-510-653; submit comment to kim.ross@malheurco.org.

Take a Walk Around TVCC Campus for 12th-graders, noon to 12:30 p.m., (541) 881-8822, oregongoestocollege.org/spring.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

TVCC Snapshot for 12th-graders (look at athletics, housing and student life), 6 to 7 p.m., (541) 881-8822, oregongoestocollege.org/spring.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Ontario City Council Meeting and public hearing and adoption of City of Ontario’s 2021-22 budget, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Malheur County Budget Committee meeting, 9 a.m. to close (3 p.m. or later), Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, Vale, join online at http://bit.ly/MCCbudget, join by phone at +1 (571) 317-3129, access code 299-510-653; submit comment to kim.ross@malheurco.org.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.

Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

Virtual town hall(with Sen. Lynn Findley, Rep Mark Owens and Rep. Daniel Bonham), 6:30 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/3tzMrtT, info: senlynnfindley@oregonlegislature.gov.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

Free movie night (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), 9:15 p.m., gates open at 8:15 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu, 29522 U.S. 95, Parma, (208) 722-6401.

