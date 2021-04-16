COVID-19 test positivity rate and cases are rising

Janela Jones, right, from Nyssa, and Norma Cortes, left, from Caldwell, are both first-year nursing students at Treasure Valley Community College. As such, they were helping vaccinate patients at the Malheur County Health Department vaccination clinic at Four Rivers Cultural Center on April 8, while TVCC nursing instructor Amber Smith from Adrian (center) observed. Opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines continue today at Four Rivers Cultural Center and starting Friday at the fairgrounds for 8 days.

 Brad Bailey | Argus Observer

TODAY, April 16

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), 4 to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

SATURDAY, April 17

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), noon to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

SUNDAY, April 18

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by OHA/FEMA/Malheur Co. Health Dept.), noon to 8 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., (541) 889-7279.

