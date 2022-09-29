Things to Do, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Sept. 30Protect our 2A Rights Dessert Social fundraiser (Malheur County Republican Central Committee), 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, $20, (541) 881-6168.Betty J. Carter Retirement party, 5 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (208) 739-8624 or (208) 230-5699.SATURDAY, Oct. 1Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.Adrian’s Community Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adriancommunitymarket.Relief Run Color Blast (fundraiser), 11 a.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, www.tvcrn.org.Foundations in Genesis Idaho special speaker Frank Sherwin, 2 p.m., Celebration Church of God, 585 N.W. First St., Ontario. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vale City Council Ontario Computer Science Software Internet Politics Malheur County Court Alameda Meeting Access Code App Page Facebook S.w. Fifth Ave. Four Rivers Cultural Center Japanese Garden Law Health Equity Conference Courthouse Vale Malheur County Fundraiser County Health Equity Conference Food Four Rivers Cultural Center Payette American Legion Post Frank Sherwin Breakfast Adrian Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
