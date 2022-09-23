Things to Do Sept. 23-24, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Sept. 23Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette. Corey Evan | Argus Observer Four Rivers Cultural Center 25th anniversary, 5 to 9 p.m., 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.SATURDAY, Sept. 24 This weekend marks the last for the Ontario Saturday Market. The market is open from from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park in downtown Ontario. Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer FINAL Ontario Saturday Market of the season, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-4058, Facebook @OntarioSaturday Market.Children’s Film Festival & Film-makers Competition, 6:30 p.m., Rex Theater, 240 A St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3470. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ontario Saturday Market Four Rivers Cultural Center Cinema S.w. Fifth Ave. Facebook Anniversary Ontario Moore Park Payette Public Library Season Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
