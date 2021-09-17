TODAY, Sept. 17

Tater Tot Festival, 4 to 9 p.m., downtown Ontario, https://tatertotfestivaloregon.com/.

SATURDAY, Sept. 18

Two Rivers Park Car Show and chili cook-off (Adrian schools fundraiser), 10 a.m., Two Rivers Park, Adrian, (208) 452-5531.

Tater Tot Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Ontario, https://tatertotfestivaloregon.com/

Four County Art Guild Art & Wine Festival, 2 to 7 p.m., Marbella, 36 W. Court St., Weiser.

