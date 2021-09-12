TODAY, Sept. 12

“Monkey” Run and Michael Vaughan family fundraiser, 10 a.m., Brunswick Club, 213 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, (208) 919-7350.

MONDAY, Sept. 13

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.

Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.

Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.

Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.

Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.

Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.

TUESDAY, Sept. 14

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.

Grand opening of Portia Club space at 121 N. Main, noon to 2 p.m., includes hot dog lunch and building tour.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario, (541) 823-5130.

