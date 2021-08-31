TODAY, Sept. 1

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, Sept. 2

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

2021 High Desert Atlatl Throw and International Standard Accuracy Contest, Oxbow Trailer Park, Jordan Valley, (541) 586-2477.

Tags

Load comments