TODAY, Oct. 5

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

