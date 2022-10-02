Things to Do Oct. 4-5, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY, Oct. 3Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall,150 Longfellow St N., (541) 473-3133.Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.TUESDAY, Oct. 4Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
