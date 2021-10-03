TODAY, Oct. 3

Rally for freedom of choice for COVID-19 vaccines, 1 p.m., Moore Park, Southwest First Avenue and South Oregon Street, Ontario.

MONDAY, Oct. 4

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483.

Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.

Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., (541) 473-3133.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

TUESDAY, Oct. 5

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

