Things to Do Oct. 25-26 Oct 24, 2021

MONDAY, Oct. 25
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 661 S.W. 12th St., (800) 733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.
Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.
Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.
Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.

TUESDAY, Oct. 26
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd., (800) 733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario's Facebook page.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy's Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
City of Payette Candidates Forum, 7 p.m., Payette High School auditorium, 1500 6th Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
