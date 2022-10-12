The iron square and compasses on the exterior of the Ontario Masonic Lodge were all hand-forged. While Freemasonry doesn’t have any affiliation with stonemasons, this is the single most identifiable symbol of Freemasonry and is used to represent morality and boundaries. Local Masonic Lodges are going to be the topic of the Malheur Country Historical Society meeting on Thursday in Vale.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
John Forsyth Retirement Celebration, 3 to 7 p.m, Field-Waldo Insurance Office, 378 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-9181.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District Board Meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room, Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; Zoom info at https://bit.ly/ONT_Lib_Board; For more info, Darlyne Johnson, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
FRIDAY, Oct. 14Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
