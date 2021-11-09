Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, speaks at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario on Nov. 1. The District 30 Senator will be back in the area on Wednesday evening, when a Community Coffee is planned from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waldo Conference Center in Nyssa.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Community Coffee with Ore. District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St., Nyssa, (503) 986-1730, Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.