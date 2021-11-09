TODAY, Nov. 9

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale at the Plaza Inn Restaurant

Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, speaks at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario on Nov. 1. The District 30 Senator will be back in the area on Wednesday evening, when a Community Coffee is planned from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waldo Conference Center in Nyssa.

Community Coffee with Ore. District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St., Nyssa, (503) 986-1730, Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

