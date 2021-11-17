Purchase Access

TODAY, Nov. 17

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Walk-in vaccine clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Family Literacy Night (“How the Camel Got his Hump”), 6 to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY, Nov. 18

Festival of Trees 2018

Guests packed it in during the 2018 Festival of Trees event, which raises money for the Malheur County Meals on Wheels program as well as Help Them to Hope, a charitable giving campaign. This year's event starts Thursday morning, continuing the tradition of free cinnamon rolls for the first two hours.

Festival of Trees opening day (free cinnamon rolls and coffee for first two hours.), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-2622, (208) 739-1393.

Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, Nov. 19

Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-2622, (208) 739-1393.

Frosty Fest

Santa walks along Oregon Street in the downtown corridor of Ontario during a Frosty Fest in 2019. The event is back this year, and will stretch out from noon to 8 p.m. Friday with free horse and buggy rides from 4 to 8:30 p.m. 

Frosty Fest, noon to 8:30 p.m. with free horse and buggy rides from 4 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Oregon Street, Ontario.

United Methodist Women’s Chili 2 Go (benefits local women, children and youth organizations), 4 to 7 p.m., Fruitland United Methodist Church, 317 S.W. Second St., Fruitland, RSVP if possible: (208) 425-3260.

