Guests packed it in during the 2018 Festival of Trees event, which raises money for the Malheur County Meals on Wheels program as well as Help Them to Hope, a charitable giving campaign. This year's event starts Thursday morning, continuing the tradition of free cinnamon rolls for the first two hours.
Santa walks along Oregon Street in the downtown corridor of Ontario during a Frosty Fest in 2019. The event is back this year, and will stretch out from noon to 8 p.m. Friday with free horse and buggy rides from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
FRIDAY, Nov. 19
Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-2622, (208) 739-1393.
Frosty Fest, noon to 8:30 p.m. with free horse and buggy rides from 4 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Oregon Street, Ontario.
United Methodist Women’s Chili 2 Go (benefits local women, children and youth organizations), 4 to 7 p.m., Fruitland United Methodist Church, 317 S.W. Second St., Fruitland, RSVP if possible: (208) 425-3260.
