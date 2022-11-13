MONDAY, Nov. 14
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Vale Emergency Services meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595.
Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library (during school year), 207 S. Plymouth Ave., district office (during summer months) 113 Southeast Ave., (208) 278-5740.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
TUESDAY, Nov. 15
Western Treasure Valley Local Food System Summit, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Payette Community & Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (503) 505-7008, lgrosvenor@oregonfoodbank.org.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 923 9556 2688 with passcode: 088834; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 088834.
