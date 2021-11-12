Purchase Access

Today, Nov. 12

Veterans Day Assembly, 11:30 a.m., Nyssa High Auditorium, 824 Adrian Blvd.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Nov. 13

Holiday open house and bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Avenue, New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 2 to 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191.

City cleanup hosted by Kiwanis Club of Ontario, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., check-in at Lanterman Kiwanis Park, Southeast Fifth Avenue and Southeast Fifth Street, Ontario, broogle@gmail.com.

