MONDAY, Nov. 1

Community Coffee with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, 7 a.m., Plaza Inn Restaurant, 812 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario (503) 986-1730 or Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.

Ontario Chamber luncheon with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (503) 986-1730 or Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.

Tags

Load comments