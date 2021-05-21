TODAY, May 21

No-mask club, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders Clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette, (208) 369-7396.

SATURDAY, May 22

Project DOVE Car Show: Drive Out Domestic Violence, noon – 3 p.m., Plaza Inn Parking Lot, 812 SW 4th Ave., Ontario (208) 739-1223.

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

