TODAY, May 20

Dancing with the Four Rivers Stars, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191 or 4rcc.com.

SUNDAY, May 22Weiser High School graduation, 2 p.m. Weiser High School gym.

Vale High School graduation, 3 p.m., Vale High School gym.

New Plymouth High School graduation, parade will begin at 3 p.m. at football field; graduation ceremony will begin afterward, at about 4 p.m.



