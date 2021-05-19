TODAY, May 19
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
THURSDAY, May 20
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Johnson & Johnson one-dose and Moderna 2nd doses for those who received their 1st on 4/22 or at FEMA event 4/16-4/23), 9 to 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (rear entrance near theater), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
FRIDAY, May 21
No-mask club, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders Clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette, (208) 369-7396.
