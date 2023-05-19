Things to Do May 19-21, 2023 May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, May 19Malheur ESD Early Learning Center open house and ribbon cutting, 11 a.m., 2927 S.W. Sixth Ave., Ontario.Apple Blossom Festival, 11 a.m. to midnight, Downtown Payette, https://bit.ly/3LyP62r.Monster Truck Nitro Tour, 6 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.SATURDAY, May 20COVID-19 vaccination clinic, TBD, Sumpter, www.vfhc.org/covid-boostApple Blossom Festival, 7 a.m. to midnight, Downtown Payette, https://bit.ly/3LyP62r.Huntington High School graduation, 2 p.m. PT, gymnasium, Huntington High School, 290 Fulton St. E.O-Town Rumble Boxing Matches, 2 to 9 p.m., Ontario Middle School gym, 573 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.Monster Truck Nitro Tour, noon and 6 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.17th annual Rick’s Kajukenbo Martial Arts Tournament, 11 a.m., Nyssa High School gym, 824 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa.SUNDAY, May 21Apple Blossom Festival, noon to 8 p.m., Downtown Payette, https://bit.ly/3LyP62r. Stock art Harper Charter School graduation, 1 p.m., gymnasium, Harper Charter School, 2987 Harper-Westfall Road, Harper.New Plymouth High School graduation, 3 p.m., football field, New Plymouth High School, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.Vale High School graduation, 3 p.m., gymnasium, Vale High School, 505 Viking Drive, Vale.Weiser High School graduation, 2 p.m., gymnasium, Weiser High School, 690 W. Indianhead Road, Weiser. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Software Botany School Systems Construction Industry Law Politics Computer Science Sports Education Trade Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
