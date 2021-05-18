Officials move ballot box ahead of May 18 election

Ballots for Malheur County's Special District Election are due in drop boxes by 8 p.m. today, May 18. Those using the drop box in Vale, will need to know about its new location, posted below.

Vale – Malheur County Courthouse, corner of “C” and Bryant streets, drive up, parking lot in back of Courthouse;

Ontario – Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario;

Nyssa – Nyssa City Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa; and

Jordan Valley – Yturri Blvd, County Right of Way, Across from the Post office

TODAY, May 18

ELECTION DAY — Ballots for Malheur County 2021 District Director Election due at official drop boxes no later than 8 p.m. today.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

WEDNESDAY, May 19

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmer Mutual Telephone, 319 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, (800) 733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

