TODAY, May 18
ELECTION DAY — Ballots for Malheur County 2021 District Director Election due at official drop boxes no later than 8 p.m. today.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.
WEDNESDAY, May 19
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmer Mutual Telephone, 319 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, (800) 733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org.
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
