Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa.
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 970 9364 1120 with passcode: 823142; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 823142.
Free Hatha Yoga classes, 6 p.m., the Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Legislative hotline w/Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, 7 a.m., Hanigan Board Room, Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd., Ontario.
Apple Blossom Official kick-off breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., $10, R&L Event Center, 633 Second Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-3487, director@payettechamber.org
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.