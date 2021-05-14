TODAY, May 14

Payette Apple Blossom Festival 2021, 11 a.m. to midnight, payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, May 15

Payette Apple Blossom Festival 2021, 7 a.m. to midnight, payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

SUNDAY, May 16

Payette Apple Blossom Festival 2021, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

