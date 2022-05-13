Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TODAY, May 13

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Apple Blossom Festival, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Payette, payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

SATURDAY, May 14

Apple Blossom Festival, 7 a.m. to midnight, downtown Payette, payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

Four Rivers Senior Preparatory graduation, 6 p.m., Four Rivers gym.

New Legacy Project Gospel concert, 7 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.

SUNDAY, May 15

Apple Blossom Festival, noon to 8 p.m. downtown Payette, payetteappleblossomfestival.com.

Harper High School, 1 p.m., Harper High School gym.



Tags

Load comments