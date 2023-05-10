Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Jordan Valley Class of 2023 graduation, 5 p.m., Jordan Valley High School,501 Basset St.
SATURDAY, May 13
Ontario Fire & Rescue community pancake feed (free), 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., fire station, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Japanese Tanyosho tree pruning demonstration (free), 9 a.m., foyer-lobby, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, Register: (541) 889-8191, or https://bit.ly/454vUBp.
Ontario city wide cleanup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., checkpoint is at Moore Park on South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Info: Blu Fortner at (208) 860-6779 or homestreete@yahoo.com.
3rd annual Drive Out Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking car and bike show, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot, Plaza Inn/Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza, Southwest Fourth Avenue, Ontario, INFO: (541) 889-6316.
Book-signing (Arielle N. Eicher’s “The Bathtub Full of Holes,” 1 to 4 p.m., Treasure Valley Baptist Church, 386 N. Verde Drive, Ontario.
Bull Riding Burnout (benefits Fruitland Fire Dept.), gates open at 5 p.m., Jr. Bulls at 6 p.m., Main Event at 7 p.m., Payette County Rodeo Grounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth, $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12; under 6, free.
9th annual TFP Therapeutic Services Fundraiser Dance and Auction, 5:30 p.m., Red Barn, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-1050.
