TODAY, May 10
State Hwy 52 Bridge replacement Open House, 5-7 p.m. Payette City Hall Chambers, 700 Center Ave, Payette.
State Hwy 52 Bridge replacement Open House, 5-7 p.m. Payette City Hall Chambers, 700 Center Ave, Payette.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Virtual town hall meeting (Sen. Findley and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane), 6:30 p.m. local time, register and submit questions at https://bit.ly/3HUffGy.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
Malheur Country Historical Meeting, 11:30 a.m. (lunch for $12), Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St., Vale.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge parking lot, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, www.vfhc.org/covid-boost.
Ontario Library District Board Meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room, Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; Zoom info at https://bit.ly/ONT_Lib_Board; For more info, Darlyne Johnson, (541) 889-6371.
Homelessness TPM ad hoc committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan's Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Jordan Valley Class of 2023 graduation, 5 p.m., Jordan Valley High School,501 Basset St.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.