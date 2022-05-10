Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Apple Blossom Talent Show, 7 p.m., Payette High School, 1500 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
WEDNESDAY, May 11Payette Chamber of Commerce annual breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Payette Community & Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Roundtable with community leaders (part of listening tour for Oregon Legislative Joint Task Force on Student Success forUnderrepresented Students in Higher Education), 8 to 9:45 a.m., Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Public hearing (part of listening tour for Oregon Legislative Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education), 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Meyer-McLean Theater in the Performing Arts Building, Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, https://bit.ly/JTUSHE_2022.
Vale Parks andRecreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
