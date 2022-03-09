Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TODAY, March 9

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3246, www.ontariooregon.org.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, March 10Malheur Country Historical Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. lunch at the Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 Longfellow Street S.; lunch is $9. Info: Eunice Guerrant at egguerrant@gmail.com or (541) 889-4610, Bonnie Christensen at bvanatta@fmtc.com or (541) 881-7750) or Bob Butler at bob@butlerlooney.com.

Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Town Hall meeting on enforcement of Payette clean-up ordinances, 5:30 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3246, www.ontariooregon.org.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

FRIDAY, March 11Virtual Malheur County town hall (U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, D-Ore.), 12:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/Wyden_MalCo.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fish fry fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out, Blessed Sacrament Church, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8469.

Tags

Load comments