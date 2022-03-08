Purchase Access

TODAY, March 8

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3246, www.ontariooregon.org.

Adrian superintendent final candidates meet and greet, 6 to 8 p.m., new gymnasium, Adrian High School, 301 Owyhee St, Adrian, krissy.walker@adrian.sd.org.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 1 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance. Teleconference: (888) 844-9904; access code 6424026.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

WEDNESDAY, March 9Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Lenten luncheon, free soup and sandwiches from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., service at 1 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-5458.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3246, www.ontariooregon.org.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

