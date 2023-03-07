Blessed Sacrament Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

Joe Lissman, of Ontario, adds a cup of tartar sauce to his to-go container in February of 2016 at a Knights of Columbus fish fry fundraiser at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario. The Lenten fundraisers continue this year from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church's parish hall, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario. 

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

TODAY, March 8

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.



Tags

Load comments