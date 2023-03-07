TODAY, March 8
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
Illustrious Onion Skin Players present “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it”, Doors open at 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St, Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.com.
Free screening of “The Chosen” Season 2, Episode 6, 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario, (208) 230-0344.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ontario High School main parking lot, 1115 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, www.vfhc.org/covid-boost.
Ontario Library District Board Meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room, Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; Zoom info at https://bit.ly/ONT_Lib_Board; For more info, Darlyne Johnson, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan's Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 Third Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kirkpatrick Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St. Fruitland, (208) 452-5778.
