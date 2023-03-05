Things to Do March 5-7 Mar 5, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, March 5Illustrious Onion Skin Players present “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it”, Doors open at 2 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St, Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.com.MONDAY, March 6Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Lunch is available. Open to the public. INFO: (541) 419-9131.Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall,150 Longfellow St N., (541) 473-3133.Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 215 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.TUESDAY, March 7Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.Treasure Valley Connection event, doors open at 5:30 p.m., meal and program begin at 6 p.m., $14, Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. So., Payette, (208) 739-5030.Ontario Preliminary Budget meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., Ontario Public Safety Training Center, 55 NE 2nd Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3232. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Religion Construction Industry The Economy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
