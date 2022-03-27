Purchase Access

MONDAY, March 28

Southeast Area Commission on Transportation conference call, 11 a.m., (971) 277-1965, Conference ID number: 682-432-838#.

Downtown Payette Revitalization steering committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Keystone Pizza, 17 S. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848. 

Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.

Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.



