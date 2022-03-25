Purchase Access

TODAY, March 25

Knights of Columbus Fish fry fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out, Blessed Sacrament Church, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8469.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W 7th St., Fruitland, (541) 212-1128.

Saturday, March 26Republican Candidate Forum and Dinner, 6 p.m., Vale Christian Church, 450 A St., Vale, $35, tickets/info: (541) 881-6168, cheryl@oregontrailhobbies.com or christinedhood@gmail.com.



