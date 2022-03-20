Purchase Access

MONDAY, March 21

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fruitland Church of the Brethren, 303 S. Minnesota Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-4521.

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette, (208) 739-3483.

Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.

Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.

TUESDAY, March 22

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (541) 473-3133.



